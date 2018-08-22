Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,289,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 817,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $129,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 88.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 211.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,457.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 200,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $11,494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $5,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,100 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $62.76.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.74 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 21.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

