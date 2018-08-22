Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Stake Lessened by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,310 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.05% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $67,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $257,000.

CTB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE CTB opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.55%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

