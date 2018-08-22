Contrasting Xilinx (XLNX) & CEVA (CEVA)

Xilinx (NASDAQ: CEVA) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Xilinx alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xilinx and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 1 8 9 0 2.44 CEVA 0 2 6 0 2.75

Xilinx presently has a consensus target price of $76.41, suggesting a potential upside of 5.51%. CEVA has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.91%. Given CEVA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Xilinx.

Dividends

Xilinx pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CEVA does not pay a dividend. Xilinx pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xilinx has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Xilinx has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of CEVA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xilinx and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 20.52% 31.63% 14.83% CEVA 5.87% 2.43% 2.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xilinx and CEVA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $2.54 billion 7.21 $512.38 million $2.83 25.59 CEVA $87.51 million 7.36 $17.02 million $0.80 36.56

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. Xilinx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xilinx beats CEVA on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Its technologies are licensed in the form of intellectual property (IP), which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company designs and licenses DSP cores in the form of a hardware description language definition; DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in cellular handsets, machine to machine type devices and base stations RAN, wired communications, advanced imaging, computer vision, audio/voice/ sensing, and IoT applications; and development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. Its products are primarily deployed in various markets, such as smartphones, tablets, drones, surveillance cameras, wearables, automotive ADAS, and industrial IoT applications, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connected consumer and medical products. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.