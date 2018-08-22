Contrasting Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) and MBT Financial (MBTF)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBTF) and MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MBT Financial has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

MBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of MBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of MBT Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and MBT Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 MBT Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.00%. MBT Financial has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is more favorable than MBT Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and MBT Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $55.95 million 4.18 $10.44 million N/A N/A MBT Financial $57.68 million 4.48 $10.60 million N/A N/A

MBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and MBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 40.11% 21.40% 1.95% MBT Financial 21.20% 14.37% 1.36%

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. As of March 5, 2018, it operated seven offices located in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties in Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About MBT Financial

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and provides wealth management services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.