Contrasting Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX)

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: OMEX) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Ocean Group 9.34% 3.71% 1.87% Odyssey Marine Exploration N/A N/A -195.62%

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Ocean Group $460.02 million 3.04 -$2.34 million ($0.02) -485.00 Odyssey Marine Exploration $1.25 million 60.44 -$7.75 million N/A N/A

Golden Ocean Group has higher revenue and earnings than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Ocean Group has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Golden Ocean Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Odyssey Marine Exploration does not pay a dividend. Golden Ocean Group pays out -2,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Golden Ocean Group and Odyssey Marine Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Ocean Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Odyssey Marine Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 15.12%. Given Golden Ocean Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Golden Ocean Group is more favorable than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of Golden Ocean Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golden Ocean Group beats Odyssey Marine Exploration on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of March 20, 2018, it owned 68 dry bulk vessels, as well as had 10 chartered-in vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

