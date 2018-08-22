Contrasting E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY) and PG&E (PCG)

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (NYSE: PCG) and PG&E (NYSE:PCG) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of PG&E shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PG&E shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and PG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) 7.88% 24.22% 2.89% PG&E 0.80% 10.20% 2.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and PG&E’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) $42.89 billion 0.50 $4.44 billion $0.75 14.56 PG&E $17.14 billion 1.35 $1.66 billion $3.68 12.15

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) has higher revenue and earnings than PG&E. PG&E is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PG&E has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. PG&E pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PG&E pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PG&E has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and PG&E, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) 0 0 2 0 3.00 PG&E 1 9 4 0 2.21

PG&E has a consensus price target of $52.74, suggesting a potential upside of 17.98%. Given PG&E’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PG&E is more favorable than E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany).

Summary

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) beats PG&E on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities. It also plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, including onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others. In addition, the company offers energy consulting, efficiency, generation, and management solutions; heat pumping and energy storage solutions; charging infrastructure facility for e-mobility; metering services; e-mobility services for communities; and natural gas mobility solutions for municipalities and vehicle fleets, as well as operates combined heat and power, renewable, and bio-methane plants. Further, it provides SmartSim, a digital solution for gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; and GasCalc, a softwarethat calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties, as well as solar panels and batteries. The company serves 21.1 million customers with power, gas, heat, and energy solutions. Its generating capacity consists of 4,176 megawatts. The company has a strategic partnership with Nissan to explore opportunities on pilot activities and commercial offers related to electric vehicles charging, vehicle-to-grid services, and grid integration, as well as decentralized energy generation and storage solutions. E.ON SE was founded in 1923 and is based in Essen, Germany.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,400 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and solar. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is based in San Francisco, California.

