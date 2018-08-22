Contrasting Corvus Gold (CORVF) and Pershing Gold (PGLC)

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ: PGLC) and Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Pershing Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of Pershing Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Corvus Gold and Pershing Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -101.97% -95.37% Pershing Gold N/A -41.12% -38.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Pershing Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$4.99 million N/A N/A Pershing Gold N/A N/A -$13.09 million ($0.50) -2.42

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pershing Gold has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Corvus Gold and Pershing Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Pershing Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pershing Gold has a consensus price target of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 426.86%. Given Pershing Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pershing Gold is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Summary

Pershing Gold beats Corvus Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper projects. Its principal property includes the North Bullfrog project consisting of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in the Bullfrog Hills of northwestern Nye County, Nevada. Corvus Gold Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pershing Gold

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands. The company was formerly known as Sagebrush Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Pershing Gold Corporation in February 2012. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

