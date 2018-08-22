Continental (CON) PT Set at €170.00 by Nord/LB

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €170.00 ($193.18) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CON. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €260.00 ($295.45) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €238.00 ($270.45) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Continental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €237.10 ($269.44).

Get Continental alerts:

CON stock opened at €161.65 ($183.69) on Wednesday. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €186.55 ($211.99) and a fifty-two week high of €257.40 ($292.50).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.