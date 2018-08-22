Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Consumer Portfolio Services earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 47.2866706955895 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 61,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,021. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.68. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $99.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.79 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 0.24%. sell-side analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPSS shares. JMP Securities upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consumer Portfolio Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

