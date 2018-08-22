Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Negative

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) was downgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $169.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $199.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STZ. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cann cut their price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.53.

NYSE:STZ opened at $200.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a twelve month low of $195.96 and a twelve month high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 155.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 227.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 103.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

