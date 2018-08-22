Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $400,000 Holdings in PLDT Inc (PHI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PLDT by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PLDT by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PLDT by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.78. PLDT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Several research analysts have commented on PHI shares. HSBC downgraded shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. CLSA raised shares of PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PLDT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI).

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.