Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald V. Weir sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $203,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBZ. ValuEngine cut CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.65. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

