Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 499.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.21% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,557 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $49,683.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,897.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $843.55 million, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Comtech Telecomm. Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c.

