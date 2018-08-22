Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). Compugen also reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of Compugen stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. 131,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,982. Compugen has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $179.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 35.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 34.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 1,813.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 299,546 shares during the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

