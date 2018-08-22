Comparing Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) & Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Park Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts N/A N/A N/A Park Hotels & Resorts 19.08% 8.41% 5.15%

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Park Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Park Hotels & Resorts $2.79 billion 2.39 $2.63 billion $2.78 11.91

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Park Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 1 0 6 1 2.88 Park Hotels & Resorts 2 5 4 0 2.18

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $72.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.05%. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $30.94, suggesting a potential downside of 6.59%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts does not pay a dividend. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The company's Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels. As of May 31, 2018, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operated a portfolio of 20 hotel brands with approximately 9,000 franchised hotels with 790,000 rooms. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a subsidiary of Wyndham Worldwide Corporation.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

