Comparing New Residential Investment (NRZ) & Regency Centers (REG)

New Residential Investment (NYSE: REG) and Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares New Residential Investment and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment 83.31% 14.85% 3.53% Regency Centers 22.90% 3.83% 2.28%

53.0% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Residential Investment and Regency Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $1.52 billion 4.11 $957.53 million $2.83 6.49 Regency Centers $984.33 million 11.16 $176.07 million $3.69 17.56

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Centers. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

New Residential Investment has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. New Residential Investment pays out 70.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. New Residential Investment has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New Residential Investment and Regency Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 0 6 0 3.00 Regency Centers 0 6 6 0 2.50

New Residential Investment currently has a consensus target price of $19.21, indicating a potential upside of 4.45%. Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $67.71, indicating a potential upside of 4.47%. Given Regency Centers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Regency Centers on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities, residential mortgage loans, investments in consumer loans, and corporate. In addition, the company has an interest in a portfolio of consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit regencycenters.com.

