Comparing Fang (SFUN) & Bitauto (BITA)

Fang (NYSE: BITA) and Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Fang alerts:

44.6% of Fang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Bitauto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fang and Bitauto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bitauto 1 2 2 0 2.20

Fang currently has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 55.89%. Bitauto has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.18%. Given Bitauto’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitauto is more favorable than Fang.

Profitability

This table compares Fang and Bitauto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang -4.17% 2.24% 0.81% Bitauto -16.63% -8.19% -2.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fang and Bitauto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang $444.30 million 2.96 $21.70 million $0.02 148.50 Bitauto $1.30 billion 1.16 -$260.34 million ($3.42) -6.10

Fang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitauto. Bitauto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fang has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitauto has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fang beats Bitauto on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment offers advertising services, including automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com Website and related mobile applications. It also provides transaction-focused online advertisement and promotional services for automakers, automobile dealers, auto finance partners, and insurance companies; and Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates an online automobile retail transaction platform, which provides transaction platform and self-operated financing services. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment offers one-stop digital marketing solutions, including Website creation and maintenance, online public relation, online marketing campaign, advertising agency, big data application, and digital image creation services for automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.