Comparing Bank of America (BAC) and Community Bank System (CBU)

Bank of America (NYSE: CBU) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of America pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Community Bank System has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Community Bank System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bank of America and Community Bank System, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 0 7 10 0 2.59 Community Bank System 0 6 0 0 2.00

Bank of America currently has a consensus target price of $32.28, suggesting a potential upside of 4.07%. Community Bank System has a consensus target price of $57.75, suggesting a potential downside of 13.14%. Given Bank of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Community Bank System.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of America has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bank System has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of America and Community Bank System’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $100.26 billion 3.17 $18.23 billion $1.83 16.95 Community Bank System $531.88 million 6.39 $150.71 million $2.79 23.83

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bank System. Bank of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bank of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Community Bank System shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and Community Bank System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 20.86% 10.06% 1.07% Community Bank System 33.19% 10.03% 1.51%

Summary

Community Bank System beats Bank of America on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. This segment provides its products and services through approximately 4,500 financial centers; 16,000 ATMs; call centers; and digital banking platforms. The GWIM segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products; and wealth management solutions targeted to high net worth and ultra high net worth clients, as well as customized solutions to meet clients' wealth structuring, investment management, and trust and banking needs, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1874 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans comprising consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory services; and asset management services to individuals, corporations, corporate pension and profit sharing plans, and foundations, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration services, actuarial and benefits consulting services, and collective investment fund administration and institutional trust services, as well as employee benefit trust, retirement plan administration, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company provides wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 225 branches in Upstate New York as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

