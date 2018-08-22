CommVault Systems (CVLT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

CVLT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CommVault Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on CommVault Systems and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CommVault Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.12. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $72.65.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $176.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.92 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. equities analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommVault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 19,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $1,387,528.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,899.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ronald L. Miiller sold 101,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $6,633,382.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,191,116.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,455,463. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.