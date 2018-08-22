CommVault Systems (CVLT) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CommVault Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.56.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.12. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $72.65.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $176.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.92 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ronald L. Miiller sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $143,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,117 shares in the company, valued at $6,377,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Carolan sold 5,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $394,299.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,796 shares in the company, valued at $7,391,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,518 shares of company stock worth $9,455,463. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 28.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 167,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $12,512,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $8,578,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

