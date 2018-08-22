Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Community West Bancshares earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.6980473656421 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Community West Bancshares stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. 5,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $98.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

