Community Health Systems (CYH) Bond Prices Rise 1.5%

An issue of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) bonds rose 1.5% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.875% coupon and is set to mature on February 1, 2022. The debt is now trading at $50.50 and was trading at $48.50 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

CYH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,165. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $396.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patton Paul Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 103,417 shares in the company, valued at $362,993.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,655 shares of company stock valued at $108,345. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 110.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.