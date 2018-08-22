Community Financial (TCFC) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.06

Media headlines about Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Community Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1583689302535 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

TCFC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.27. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

In other Community Financial news, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James F. Dimisa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $185,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at $546,082.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $264,600 over the last three months. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts.

