Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 341,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commscope were worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 46.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 60.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 250,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 94,103 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,555,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 657.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 399,670 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. MED began coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Commscope had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

