Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 13,863 WGL Holdings Inc (WGL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WGL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,839,000 after purchasing an additional 67,678 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of WGL by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,353,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WGL by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,163,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WGL by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,333 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of WGL by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 399,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,173,000 after purchasing an additional 218,600 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WGL opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. WGL Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. WGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.24%.

WGL Company Profile

WGL Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells and delivers natural gas; and provides energy-related products and services. The company operates through four segments: Regulated Utility, Retail Energy-Marketing, Commercial Energy Systems, and Midstream Energy Services. The Regulated Utility segment sells and delivers natural gas to retail customers; and owns full and partial interests in underground natural gas storage facilities, including pipeline delivery facilities located in and around Hampshire County, West Virginia.

