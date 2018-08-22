Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Stake in FMC Corp (FMC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in FMC by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,267,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,165,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,587,000 after buying an additional 182,670 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in FMC by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,089,000 after buying an additional 549,475 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in FMC by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,029,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,407,000 after buying an additional 147,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in FMC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,999,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $33,431.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $319,782.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 target price on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FMC to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised FMC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.93.

Shares of FMC opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $72.73 and a 52 week high of $98.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.