Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Stake in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 303,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 43.2% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 9,937.0% during the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,748 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 24.4% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 55.9% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 444,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark T. Smucker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $277,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,292.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry C. Dunaway sold 10,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total transaction of $1,098,973.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,405.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.83.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $108.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $96.13 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

