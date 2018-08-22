Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Xerox Corp (XRX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRX. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $180,292,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $48,588,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,083,000 after buying an additional 1,621,941 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth $45,026,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,698,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,884,000 after buying an additional 1,197,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.18. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

In related news, Chairman Keith Cozza acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $1,271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herve Tessler sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $431,239.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,647 shares in the company, valued at $901,861.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Xerox to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Standpoint Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Xerox in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

