Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in F.N.B. Corp (FNB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,301 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,195 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 64,952 shares in the last quarter. FSI Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 283,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 85,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Frank C. Mencini bought 2,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,140.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

FNB opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

