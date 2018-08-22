Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Dover Corp (DOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security Asset Management grew its stake in Dover by 36.3% in the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 26,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Dover by 18.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Dover by 90.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 62,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dover by 291.1% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $67.21 and a 52 week high of $88.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. MED initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.62.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $4,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,324 shares in the company, valued at $30,396,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $1,516,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,239. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

