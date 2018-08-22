Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Comerica worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 281,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signition LP now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 25,149 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $472,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMA opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comerica from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Comerica from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Comerica from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.72.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

