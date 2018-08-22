Comerica Bank Raises Position in Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 39.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,007 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 775,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 159,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,333,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 47,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,767 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $435,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,768 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $413,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,069 shares of company stock worth $1,746,603. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. Callaway Golf Co has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $396.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.30 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is 7.55%.

Callaway Golf declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.