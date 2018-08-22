Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

HR opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $78,264.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Knox Singleton sold 18,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $499,792.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

