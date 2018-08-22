Collectors Universe (CLCT) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Collectors Universe earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 47.1399034295347 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLCT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. 2,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,440. Collectors Universe has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Collectors Universe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, CFO Joseph John Wallace sold 15,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $224,771.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 19,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $280,101.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand.

