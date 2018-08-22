Colfax (CFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colfax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

CFX stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Colfax has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Colfax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $925.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $682,660.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,976.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the second quarter worth $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Colfax by 182.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the first quarter worth $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 31.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

