Cohu, Inc. (COHU) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, October 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Cohu has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cohu to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of COHU opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.11. Cohu has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.57 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Cohu news, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 15,825 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $436,611.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,017.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fellenberg Ian Von sold 22,019 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $539,685.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

