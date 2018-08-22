Coherent (COHR) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

News articles about Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Coherent earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.9166050675103 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Coherent stock opened at $179.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Coherent has a 1-year low of $145.66 and a 1-year high of $329.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.31 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coherent from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (down from $242.00) on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.38.

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.86, for a total transaction of $2,364,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,929.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

