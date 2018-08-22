Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) Director Sells $2,172,413.00 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 150,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $2,172,413.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $805.36 million, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of -1.79.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 million. research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 27.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,996,000 after buying an additional 729,552 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth approximately $7,544,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter worth approximately $7,452,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,302,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,332,000 after buying an additional 460,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

