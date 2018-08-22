CLEARBRIDGE ENE/COM (EMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

CLEARBRIDGE ENE/COM (NYSE:EMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

CLEARBRIDGE ENE/COM has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CLEARBRIDGE ENE/COM stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. CLEARBRIDGE ENE/COM has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $13.36.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

