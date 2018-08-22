Clarus Securities Comments on Geodrill Ltd’s FY2018 Earnings (GEO)

Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Geodrill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Sangmuah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18.

Shares of TSE:GEO opened at C$1.91 on Monday. Geodrill has a one year low of C$1.72 and a one year high of C$2.33.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

