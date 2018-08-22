Citigroup Inc (C) is Tradition Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Tradition Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.8% of Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 77,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,929,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 210,683 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 147,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 32,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.65.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $64.38 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.78%. equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

