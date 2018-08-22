Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Position Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,483,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 516,449 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $192,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,958,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,302,000 after buying an additional 13,927,416 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,498,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,806,000 after buying an additional 9,292,187 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,651.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,910,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,064,000 after buying an additional 4,824,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 565.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,532,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $194,382,000 after buying an additional 3,851,446 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 12,425,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $475,889,000 after buying an additional 3,768,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

