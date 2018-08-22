Cinemark (CNK) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.01

News coverage about Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cinemark earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.8496753539924 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Cinemark stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $889.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.68 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wedbush set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 539 theatres and 5,998 screens.

