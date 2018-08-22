CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $53.74.

