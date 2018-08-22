CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,312 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $111,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 38.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $61.18 and a 52 week high of $86.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.92.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.08). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

