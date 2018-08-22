CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 2,436 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 905.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock opened at $113.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. KLA-Tencor Corp has a one year low of $89.47 and a one year high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 88.65%. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

In other news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $182,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 14,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $1,683,387.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,549 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

