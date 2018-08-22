Christine Battist Buys 794 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (CSWC) Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Christine Battist purchased 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,093.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 118.20% and a return on equity of 5.82%. analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. National Securities upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

