China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHU. Mizuho lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHU. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CHU stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,385. China Unicom has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 109.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an integrated telecommunications operator, provides telecommunications services and telecommunications products worldwide. It offers mobile voice services that enable its subscribers to make and receive phone calls comprising local calls, domestic and international long-distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, inter-provincial roaming, and international roaming; and mobile data, mobile reading, mobile music, WO app store, SMS, personalized ring-back tone, and other wireless information services.

