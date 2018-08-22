China Life Insurance (LFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.49 to $13.85 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of China Life Insurance from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Life Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. China Life Insurance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.93.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.57. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 274.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

