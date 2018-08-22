China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (DL) Shares Bought by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in China Distance Education were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in China Distance Education during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in China Distance Education during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in China Distance Education by 146.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,690,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in China Distance Education by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,256,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 360,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

DL opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.00 million, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.35. China Distance Education Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

China Distance Education Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

